Analyst Names 10 College Football Teams Under The ‘Most Pressure’

College football programs are always under pressure to win, especially the major ones, but some head coaches might be feeling it more than others in 2020.

247Sports has named the 10 college football programs under the “most pressure” to win heading into the 2020 season. These are not the Alabamas, Clemsons and Ohio States of the world, but rather the Power 5 programs who are searching for big-time success and haven’t found it in a while.

The most notable program on the list: Texas A&M.

The Aggies signed Jimbo Fisher to one of the biggest contracts in college football history. He’s entering his third season at the school after winning 17 games combined over his first two seasons. Seventeen wins over two years in the SEC isn’t bad, but it’s not quite what the Aggies are looking for.

Can Texas A&M make a big jump in 2020? The pressure is certainly on in College Station.

The schedule should help, as noted by 247Sports’ Bud Elliott. The SEC West is a gauntlet, but multiple teams made coaching changes.

“Oh, and the three West bottom feeders all made coaching changes in the offseason. Given that slate, plus 19 starters returning including QB Kellen Mond, and several young stars ready to challenge those 19 starters for playing time, 2020 looks like a year that the Aggies need to take a step forward. Anything short of 10 wins against this schedule would be looked at as a missed opportunity.”

A ten-win floor is a tough one, but the Aggies need to get there in 2020.

Texas, Nebraska and South Carolina are three of the other programs feeling the “most pressure” to win in 2020.

You can view the full list here.