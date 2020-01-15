The Spun

Analyst Names 6 Coaches With Something To Prove In 2020

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost walks onto the field.LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 26: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers walks off the field after the loss against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The 2019 college football season officially came to a close on Monday night as the LSU Tigers took down the Clemson Tigers. Dabo Swinney and company opened a 17-7 lead, but Joe Burrow and the Tigers came roaring back and walked out with a 42-25 win.

With the 2019 season in the rearview, college football analyst Ralph Russo took a look at the upcoming season.

Russo named six head coaches that have something to prove in 2020. The names range from those on the hot seat to those who are on the cusp of a national title.

Clay Helton – USC

Clay Helton leading the USC Trojans onto the field.

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Manny Diaz – Miami

Miami head coach Manny Diaz on the sideline.

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Scott Frost – Nebraska

Scott Frost ahead of his team's game against Purdue.

 (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Tom Herman – Texas

Texas head coach Tom Herman running off the field after a game vs. Iowa State.

(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Jimbo Fisher – Texas A&M

Jimbo Fisher interacting with his football players before a game.

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Kirby Smart – Georgia

Kirby Smart before the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

 

***

Helton enters the 2020 season on a very hot seat despite being retained by new athletic director Mike Bohn.

Diaz, meanwhile, led a dysfunctional Hurricanes program that failed to find success in 2019. His next season will go a long way to determining if Miami has what it takes to compete in the ACC.

Stay tuned for the latest college football news.


