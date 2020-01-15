Analyst Names 6 Coaches With Something To Prove In 2020

The 2019 college football season officially came to a close on Monday night as the LSU Tigers took down the Clemson Tigers. Dabo Swinney and company opened a 17-7 lead, but Joe Burrow and the Tigers came roaring back and walked out with a 42-25 win.

With the 2019 season in the rearview, college football analyst Ralph Russo took a look at the upcoming season.

Russo named six head coaches that have something to prove in 2020. The names range from those on the hot seat to those who are on the cusp of a national title.

Clay Helton – USC

Manny Diaz – Miami

Scott Frost – Nebraska

Tom Herman – Texas

Jimbo Fisher – Texas A&M

Kirby Smart – Georgia

***

Helton enters the 2020 season on a very hot seat despite being retained by new athletic director Mike Bohn.

Diaz, meanwhile, led a dysfunctional Hurricanes program that failed to find success in 2019. His next season will go a long way to determining if Miami has what it takes to compete in the ACC.

