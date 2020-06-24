College football is typically dominated by the same few programs on a yearly basis. For example, only eight schools have won national championships in the last 15 years.

The last new program to win its first-ever national championship was Florida back in 1996. The Gators would go on to win a couple more titles under Urban Meyer.

Simply put, there is not a ton of parity in the sport. But that doesn’t mean its totally impossible for a team to break through. In fact, 247Sports national analyst Bud Elliott has come up with a list of teams that are best equipped to win their first national championship in the “modern” era.

Elliott defines the “modern” era as from 1992 on.

The 1992 season was the first following the formation of the Bowl Coalition, which was created to ensure the top two teams in the nation played for the national title. This preceded the Bowl Alliance, Bowl Championship Series (BCS) and College Football Playoff. It was also the year of the inaugural conference championship game installed by the SEC and the first of a three-year slide that saw scholarships reduced across Division I-A programs from 95 to the limit of 85 we know today.

With that being said, the six teams he thinks are on the cusp of winning it all are:

Georgia

Penn State

Notre Dame

Washington

Oregon

Texas A&M

A couple of these programs have been close of late–Georgia painfully so in 2017. Notre Dame, Washington and Oregon have each made a College Football Playoff, and the Fighting Irish played in the BCS National Championship game as recently as 2012.

As for Penn State, they won the Big Ten in 2016 and are constantly in the playoff picture under James Franklin. They just haven’t been able to get over the proverbial hump.

Texas A&M has only had one season of double-digit victories this century, but the Aggies often find themselves ranked highly either in the preseason or early on in the regular season. Couple that with Jimbo Fisher’s success at Florida State and recruiting acumen and it is understandable why Elliott included them here.

Are there any other teams you think should have been listed?