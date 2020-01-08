Analyst Names 7 Programs With “Most To Prove” In 2020

Three college football programs stood out in 2019 – Clemson and LSU, who will play for the national title game on Monday night, and Ohio State, which came up just short.

Other programs, like Oregon, Florida and Penn State, took impressive steps forward, winning major New Year’s Six games.

Meanwhile, historic programs in Nebraska and Miami had highly disappointing seasons. The Huskers missed a bowl game in Year 2 of the Scott Frost era, while the Hurricanes went 6-7, losing to FIU and Louisiana Tech.

It’s safe to say that the Huskers and the Hurricanes need to bounce back in 2020. If not, pressure is really going to mount in Lincoln and South Florida, respectively.

247Sports analyst Brad Crawford included both Nebraska and Miami on his list of college football teams with the “most to prove” in 2020. He named five other schools, too:

Texas

Michigan

Tennessee

USC

South Carolina

You can view his full explanations here.

USC might have the most to lose in 2020. The Trojans are bringing back head coach Clay Helton, but if he doesn’t lead the program to a major bowl game, he’ll likely be out before the 2021 season.

Texas, meanwhile, probably needs to finally make a jump toward title contention. Some thought the Longhorns would get there in 2019, but it didn’t happen.

Who do you see needing to “prove” something in 2020?