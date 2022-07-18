Analyst Names Arch Manning's "Chief Competition" For No. 1 Overall Recruit Ranking

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 16: Arch Manning of Isidore Newman School attends the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on October 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images) Tim Warner/Getty Images

This Monday, 247Sports unveiled new recruiting rankings for the class of 2023. Texas commit Arch Manning held on to his No. 1 overall spot.

However, his margin for error to retain the prestigious positioning is shrinking.

Per 247Sports analyst Cooper Petagna, Oregon commit Dante Moore - who jumped to No. 2 overall in the latest rankings update - is Manning's "chief competition" right now.

"The way it’s trending, the Texas commit will have to fend off a number of talented signal-callers," said Petagna, via 247Sports. "Manning's chief competition right now is Dante Moore.

"An Oregon commit who moves up to No. 2 overall, Moore checks many of the desired boxes at the quarterback position. Moore is one of only three Top247 quarterbacks with more than 600 live throws entering the 2022 season. He’s the youngest quarterback in the Top247. With a 30-8 record as a starter at Martin Luther King High School in Detroit, Moore is one of the safest bets of any passer in the class as he possesses the ability and the experience to enter the starting quarterback conversation as soon as he steps foot on a college campus."

Moore dominated camps this offseason, sparking his jump in the latest recruiting rankings. A strong senior season could be what it takes to surpass Manning.

However, as long as Arch is a Manning he's going to be tough to beat out.