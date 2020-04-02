No player in college football did more for their stock this past season than Joe Burrow. He was so dominant in his final year at LSU that he went from a game-manager to the projected No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

It’ll be extremely tough for any quarterback to replicate the season that Burrow had in 2019. Besides, it legitimately might be the greatest season ever in the history of college football. Nonetheless, that doesn’t mean we can’t see a quarterback that’s under the radar at the moment turn into a household name.

247Sports analyst Barton Simmons recently shared his pick for which quarterback could become the “next Joe Burrow.” He thinks Georgia quarterback Jamie Newman is the best choice.

Newman spent the past three years with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Similar to Burrow, he entered the transfer portal with the hope of finding a better situation. We’ll find out soon enough if joining the Bulldogs was the right move.

Here’s why Simmons believes Newman will take that next step, via 247Sports:

At Georgia, Newman will have a collection of weapons the likes of which Wake Forest hasn’t seen. In the 2019 NFL Draft, four Georgia pass catchers were selected. Not one topped 600 yards receiving in the season prior. The last time the NFL Draft came and went without a Georgia pass-catcher having his name called was 2010. That Georgia doesn’t often have productive receivers doesn’t mean that it doesn’t often have talented receivers. Sounds a lot like the old LSU doesn’t it? George Pickens, Dominick Blaylock and Demetris Robertson are the returners from the 2019 season that offer some optimism but there’s also a loaded group of pass catchers from Georgia’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class on their way as well.

In 2019, Newman threw for 2,868 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also added 574 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

Newman will have to play tougher competition on a weekly basis in the SEC. On the flip side, he’ll have a much better supporting cast.

Do you think Newman will be the next college football quarterback to go from good to great?