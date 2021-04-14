Analyst Names College Football’s No. 1 QB For 2021

The college football landscape is going to be very different in 2021 at the quarterback position. Gone are Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Zach Wilson, Mac Jones and Sam Ehlinger, with some of their replacements still TBD.

But one college football analyst has a projection of who the top quarterback in college football will be in 2021. On Wednesday, Brad Crawford of 247Sports published a piece, “Projecting college football’s top 25 quarterbacks in 2021.”

Some familiar star QBs such as Sam Howell, DJ Uiagalelei, Bryce Young and Kedon Slovis all made the top 10. But it was Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler who got the top spot. Crawford cited Rattler’s immense talent and perfect fit for Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley as the factors that will push him over the top in 2021.

“You could argue Spencer Rattler doesn’t have the fanfare that Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray had going into their recent Heisman seasons, but he will,” Crawford wrote. “Watch a possession or two with this kid under center and you’ll quickly notice what sets him apart from the rest of the competition nationally — his talent comes effortlessly. He’s a flick-of-the-wrist signal caller, a player who can toss one down the seam on a dime off his back foot or throw one on target 50 yards on the run. The perfect facilitator in Lincoln Riley’s scheme, Rattler’s numbers will reach the moon in 2021.”

Projecting college football's Top 25 QBs in 2021: https://t.co/JT5n3P1urv pic.twitter.com/ksajieBSuZ — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) April 14, 2021

Spencer Rattler is coming off a solid first season under center for Oklahoma. He completed 67.5-percent of his passes for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns. On the ground, he added 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Rattler led the Sooners to a 9-2 record, winning the Big 12 title and the Cotton Bowl.

Suffice it to say, he has some top notch accomplishments under his belt for a rising junior.

Will Spencer Rattler be the No. 1 college football QB in 2021?