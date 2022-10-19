Analyst Names Favorite For The Nebraska Coaching Job

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

As the 2022 season winds down, Nebraska continues to search for its next head coach.

Saturday Tradition's Shawn Ekwall ranked the top-five candidates to fill the role in place of Scott Frost, who got fired three games into the season. Kansas head coach Lance Leipold led the list of candidates he believes athletic director Trev Alberts should consider.

"The national lovefest of Leipold has cooled after the Jayhawks’ 2-game losing streak," Ekwall wrote. "But don’t be fooled. This guy is near or at the top of Alberts’ pecking order. He has a proven track record with stops at Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo. He knows how to turn a program around. And quick. The reclamation project he’s performing at KU is nothing short of remarkable."

The Jayhawks started the season at 5-0, exceeding last season's win tally and earning their first national rank since 2009. Leipold has guided the team to a commendable start despite consecutive losses to TCU and Oklahoma.

Ekwall expects a strong performance this Saturday against Baylor -- despite losing starting quarterback Jalon Daniels to a shoulder injury -- will keep Leipold firmly in the mix.

Iowa State's Matt Campbell is Ekwall's second choice despite the Cyclones losing four straight games. He then mentions Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph, who could maintain the job by taking the Huskers to a bowl game.

Ekwall lists Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien and former Boise State and Washington coach Chris Petersen fourth and fifth, respectively.

Joseph will coach Nebraska for the season's final five games, including next Saturday's matchup against No. 18 Illinois.