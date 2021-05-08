Analyst Names ‘Most Memorable’ College Football Play Of Last Decade

For decades, college football has given fans some of the most electric atmospheres and incredible plays in the world of sports. That being said, narrowing a list of top plays over the past 10 years is a difficult task.

But, that’s exactly what college football analyst Dean Straka of 247Sports did on Saturday. Going through the most memorable college football moments from the last decade, Straka was able to create a list of 10 top plays.

Coming in at No. 1 is a moment now known by a simple two-word nickname: the unbelievable “Kick Six.”

In a high-profile 2013 Iron Bowl matchup between the No. 4 Auburn Tigers and the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide, Nick Saban elected to try for a 57-yard field goal to win the game with one second remaining on the clock. Originally, the only two options seemed to be a miraculous make or a miss that would send the game to overtime.

But, as the ball sailed through the air and fell short into the arms of a waiting Chris Davis — a third possibility arose.

Davis returned the ball up the left sideline, tiptoeing the sideline as his teammates blocked ahead of him. Once he made it past the final Bama player, everyone in Jordan-Hare Stadium and everyone glued to their televisions at home knew, “Auburn’s gonna win the football game.”

The entire Tigers squad dog-piled on Davis in the end zone followed by a flood of fans storming the field as the final score read 34-28 — sending Auburn to the SEC championship, and eventually the 2014 BCS title game.

The unbelievable nature of this play combined with the game’s atmosphere and title implications provided everything it needed to become one of the most memorable moments in college football history.

What’s your No. 1 recent college football memory?