Analyst Names Ohio State's Toughest Remaining Game

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The 6-0 Ohio State Buckeyes have hardly broken a sweat since winning a low-scoring game over Notre Dame in Week 1.

Ohio State has notched each of its last five victories -- all against unranked opposition -- by 29 points or more. While Ryan Day's team hasn't encountered a significant challenge in recent weeks, that will change later in the season.

Chris Hummer of 247Sports identified the toughest matchup for each undefeated Power Five program. Ohio State's answer may seem obvious, but there's one noteworthy competitor aside from the school's famous rival.

"You could argue a trip to State College is Ohio State's toughest game this season. There are few, if any, more hostile road environments in college football," Hummer wrote. "But let's be real: The Game is the answer. Michigan hasn't really been tested this year – we'll know more after Penn State this weekend – but I feel confident in saying the Wolverines are a good team."

Hummer explained how Michigan's "excellent" pass coverage could give Ohio State trouble on November 26.

"Opposing passers complete 53.6% of their passes for 5.1 yards per attempt," he said. "Also, Michigan has multiple corners capable of holding up against three or four-receiver sets. The Wolverines must score to keep up with Ohio State. But, they have the run-first identity and the defense to make things difficult."

The Buckeyes will have revenge on their minds after the Wolverines thwarted their championship aspirations with a 42-27 upset last year. It marked the first time Michigan bested its nemesis since 2011.

Ohio State and the rest of the nation will learn more about the other unbeaten Big Ten opponents when the Nittany Lions and Wolverines clash this Saturday afternoon in Ann Arbor. The Buckeyes may fear one of them more after watching the massive clash during their bye week.

If the Buckeyes beat both teams, they could earn a College Football Playoff bid as the No. 1 seed. They have recently emerged as the new betting favorite to win the national title over Alabama and Georgia, so resume-building victories over Michigan and Penn State may solidify them as the team to beat.