Analyst Names Only Teams Who Can Win National Championship This Season

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide throws the ball down field against the Georgia Bulldogs during the College Football Playoff Championship held at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images)

Over the past few seasons, the College Football Playoff has featured a very similar combination of teams. We've seen Alabama, Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State really flex their muscles.

With that said, 247Sports' Bud Elliott has revealed his advanced calculations that show which teams have the best odds of winning a national title this upcoming season.

According to 247Sports' Blue-Chip Ratio, there are only 15 reams that can actually win a national title. Those 15 teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Texas, LSU, Clemson, Notre Dame, Florida, Oregon, Michigan, Penn State, Miami, and Auburn.

The reason these schools have great odds is because they all have a certain level of talent on their respective rosters.

Alabama has the best percentage when it comes to signing more blue-chip recruits than non blue-chip recruits over the last four years.

Teams like Wisconsin, Baylor, Michigan State, TCU, Utah, Cincinnati and NC State could potentially crash the party this year, but the rankings from 247Sports say otherwise.

It'll be fun to revisit the Blue-Chip Ratio from 247Sports later this year.