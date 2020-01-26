Analyst Names College Football’s Toughest 2020 Schedule

Strength of schedule rankings for the 2020 college football season are starting to roll in as we head deeper into the offseason.

College football writer Matt Smith unveiled his rankings earlier in the month. He tabbed Michigan State’s 2020 schedule as the hardest in the country.

Smith isn’t the only one to unveil his S.O.S. rankings.

247Sports has unveiled their strength of schedule rankings this weekend. A team out of the SEC has the No. 1 spot in theirs.

According to 247Sports’ rankings, South Carolina’s 2020 schedule is the hardest in the nation.

The schedule:

vs. Coastal Carolina

vs. ECU

vs. Missouri

at Kentucky

at Florida

vs. Tennessee

vs. Texas A&M

at Vanderbilt

vs. Georgia

at LSU

vs. Wofford

at Clemson

Playing an SEC slate and taking on Clemson in the non-conference is about as brutal as its gets.

“South Carolina is the only team in the country that will play three of the Top 6 teams in our preseason Top 25 (Clemson, LSU, Georgia) and each of those games comes in November when the elites are often playing their best ball,” 247Sports writes.

