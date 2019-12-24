Analyst Predicts LSU vs. Oklahoma Will Be A Blowout

College football’s bowl season is truly starting to heat up, as we’re only a couple of days away from the start of the College Football Playoff. LSU and Oklahoma and Ohio State and Clemson will battle for spots in the national title game on Saturday.

Las Vegas isn’t expecting the game between the Tigers and the Sooners to be close. LSU, the No. 1 seed, enters the game as a two-touchdown favorite.

247Sports released their score predictions for the biggest bowl games of the season on Monday. They don’t see the game being close, either.

Brad Crawford is predicting close to a 20-point win for Joe Burrow and Co.

With two key players out, I don’t see the Sooners hanging with this LSU offense, especially if the Tigers do a good job of bottling up Jalen Hurts and Oklahoma’s run game. The Sooners can’t afford to play from behind in this one. That would allow Dave Aranda to dial up the pressure a bit and get the Big 12 champs into uneasy situations. Expect a lot of big plays from both sides and another standout performance from Heisman winner Joe Burrow. … LSU 45, Oklahoma 27.

Oklahoma will be missing at least three players in Saturday’s game, including a couple of key defenders. LSU’s offense has been impossible to stop all season long and the Tigers will be especially difficult to slow down now.

Jalen Hurts and the Sooners’ offense will need to put up points in bunches in order to have a shot at pulling off the upset.

LSU and Oklahoma are set to kick off at 4 p.m. E.T. on Saturday. The game will be on ESPN.

You can view 247Sports’ full game picks here.