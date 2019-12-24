Analyst Unveils Score Prediction For Tonight’s Hawaii Bowl

After you’ve eaten your Christmas Eve meal and had some after-dinner egg nog, don’t forget to tune into the Hawaii Bowl this evening on ESPN.

The lone bowl game being played the night before Christmas, this year’s Hawaii Bowl features old WAC rivals BYU and Hawaii squaring off. It will be the Cougars’ first postseason appearance in Hawaii since the 1992 Aloha Bowl.

The two teams have played each of the last two seasons with the Cougars winning 49-23 in 2018 and 30-20 in 2017. We’ll see if Hawaii can snap a five-game losing streak against BYU later tonight.

Associated Press national college football writer Ralph Russo revealed his score predictions for all the non-playoff bowls last week. He’s taking BYU in a close one tonight.

Why watch? When you’re putting together that bicycle you got your kid for Christmas, the Hawaii Bowl can distract you from worrying about all those “extra” parts. Pick: BYU 24-21.

You can read the rest of Russo’s bowl picks and analysis here.

BYU and Hawaii will kick off at 8 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN.