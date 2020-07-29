The Spun

Son Of Former NFL Star Andre Rison Commits To New School

Former Michigan State wide receiver Hunter Rison.COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 11: Hunter Rison #5 of the Michigan State Spartans shakes off the tackle from Malik Harrison #39 of the Ohio State Buckeyes in the fourth quarter to pick up yardage at Ohio Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan State 48-3. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Hunter Rison, the son of former NFL star wideout Andre Rison, has had a long road through the college ranks – literally and figuratively.

On Sunday, Rison announced that he will be attending Grand Valley State University and joining the Lakers in Division II. Grand Valley State will be the fourth college Rison has attended since starting his college career at his father’s alma mater Michigan State.

As a freshman in 2017, Hunter Rison caught 19 passes for 224 yards and added 11 rushing yards. He transferred to Kansas State in 2018, but left before the 2019 season after being suspended following an arrest for alleged domestic battery.

Rison then transferred to California’s Fullerton College. In seven games in the junior college ranks, he recorded 36 receptions for 604 yards and seven touchdowns.

As a prospect in 2017, Rison had college offers from a number of elite Power Five conferences. 247Sports had him as the No. 318 overall prospect in the country, the No. 46 wide receiver and the No. 9 prospect from Michigan.

Hunter Rison’s fans and teammates on Twitter are fully behind him. Dozens of people on social media are expressing their support for the talented young wideout.

“Yessir brother u already know what time it is congrats,” Fullerton linebacker Jaylin L. Early wrote.

“Go break all their records and show them what you’re made of,” a fan wrote.

Hunter’s father Andre was a five-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro and a Super Bowl champion during his NFL career.

Good luck in your new home, Hunter!


