Anonymous AD Has Brutally Honest Comment On 2020 CFB Season

As the sports world, like many other aspects of society, remains on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, many people have been offering their opinion on whether we’ll have college football in 2020.

The simplest answer right now: no one knows. It is still too early to tell what direction the virus takes next or what additional treatments and mitigation techniques we will have at our disposal a few months from now.

One thing that is clear is that college athletic directors nationwide are hoping to have a season in some form. It could be delayed or truncated, but even that would be better than nothing. College football is a major cash cow, and for many schools, essential in keeping other athletics programs afloat.

In a recent feature, Stadium’s Brett McMurphy surveyed 130 FBS athletic directors about the 2020 season. In total 112 ADs responded, with none giving less than a ‘5’ on the scale of “1 (will not be played) to ’10’ (definitely will be played).” That means they’re optimistic, but it is still early to tell.

The most noteworthy part of McMurphy’s project are some of the anonymous quotes provided by athletic directors, with one saying a complete cancellation of the season would be “devastating.” Another colleague was more blunt and colorful.

Another AD was more direct: “If there’s no season, we will be f*****.”

It is tough to argue that from an economic standpoint. As McMurphy writes and we’ve covered before, the fear is that without a football season to bring in revenue, some schools are going to have to potentially cut some Olympic sports.

The ripple effect could be brutal, which is why you’re seeing reports that multiple contingency plans are being considered.

There’s a long way to go before we know what might or might not be plausible though.