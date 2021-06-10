Anonymous AD Names 1 Problem With New Playoff Model

The newly proposed, 12-team College Football Playoff model has set the world of college football abuzz this morning. But not everyone is happy with every aspect of the idea.

As of right not, the new format is expected to include 12 teams, six of which will come from the highest-ranked conference champs and the other six from at-large bids. The four highest-ranked champs will get a bye while the other eight programs will play their first-round games on the higher seeds’ campus. The earliest match-ups would look like this: No. 5 vs. No. 12, No. 6 vs. No. 11, No. 7 vs. No. 10, No. 8 vs. No. 9.

The winners of the first-round meetings would then take on the top-four seeds at traditional bowl game locations. But, according to Ross Delenger of Sports Illustrated, the top four teams may have an issue with losing the opportunity to play a home game in the postseason. In fact, a high-profile college athletic director thinks that aspect of the proposal is a “key flaw.”

The anonymous Power Five AD explained that his only major issue with the new format was that the top four seeds wouldn’t get a chance to host a game on campus.

“I hope they can change their mind on that. It’s a key flaw,” he told Dellenger and SI.

Luckily, the anonymous AD had a quick fix for the system. He suggested that the quarterfinals also take place on campus in order to give the top four teams a chance to play in front of a mostly home crowd.

The top four seeds certainly have a bone to pick with the committee for missing out on home games in the current format. Not only would a home crowd give the better seed an advantage but it would also create revenue for the programs that get to host the quarterfinals.

Luckily, the College Football Playoff committee has plenty of time to remedy their current proposal. No change will be made immediately, as the current CFP agreement runs through the 2025-26 season, which should give ample opportunity to tweak the format.

According to reports, the absolute earliest the 12-team model would start would be after the 2023 regular season.