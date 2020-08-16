Anonymous Big Ten Coach Addresses Possible Change In Decision

Will the Big Ten actually consider changing its decision on the 2020 college football season?

That’s what several prominent players and coaches are hoping. The Big Ten announced this week that football won’t be played this fall. It’ll start in January 2021, at the earliest.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields started a petition aimed at the Big Ten’s leaders. He wants to play football this fall and he has more than 100,000 signatures in support.

“We, the football players of the Big Ten, together with the fans and supporters of college football, request that the Big Ten Conference immediately reinstate the 2020 football season. Allow Big Ten players/teams to make their own choice as to whether they wish to play or opt out this fall season. Allow Big Ten players/teams who choose to opt out of playing a fall season to do so without penalty or repercussion,” the petition reads.

One anonymous Big Ten assistant coach isn’t optimistic this will actually lead to a change, though.

“Very little. Hard to reverse course. A lot of people would have to admit they screwed up,” the anonymous coach told Tom Dienhart.

While that answer is disappointing, it’s understandable.

It’s incredibly difficult to imagine the Big Ten Conference actually changing its decision on fall sports for 2020.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC, meanwhile, remain on track to play college football this fall.