Anonymous Big Ten Football Coaches React To Conference Rumors

There’s been a ton of speculation about the Big Ten conference as of late.

Last month, the conference voted to postpone the football season until 2021. Since that happened, there have been significant calls for the conference to re-consider. And it appears they’re doing just that.

Multiple reports indicate that the Big Ten presidents and chancellors are set to re-vote on the football season. There’s cautious optimism about a mid-to-late October start, with multiple dates being thrown around.

However, no one really knows what’s going to happen – and that includes the Big Ten head coaches.

Tom Dienhart spoke to multiple Big Ten coaches on Monday morning. They anonymously commented on the growing speculation.

”Have no clue … Still feel we will but the COPC (Council of Presidents and Chancellors) not happy about leaks and publicly calling out the commissioner and their decision,” one coach said.

“I just work here,” another coach added.

And a third B1G head coach texted back: "I just work here." — Tom Dienhart (@TomDienhart1) September 14, 2020

So, it’s really anyone’s best guess at this point.

It does sound like there will be a re-vote on the season, and there’s growing optimism about a fall start date, but until anything is made official, you shouldn’t get your hopes up.

Stay tuned, though, because an official decision could be coming today.