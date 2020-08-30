The Spun

Anonymous Big Ten Source Uses 1 Word To Describe Conference

K.J. Hill evades a Wisconsin defensive back during the Big Ten Championship.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: K.J. Hill #14 of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs the ball after a catch in the Big Ten Championship game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It’s not a great time to be the Big Ten Conference.

The league decided earlier this month to cancel its 2020 fall football season. The conference likely believed that the rest of the country would follow suit, but that hasn’t happened. College football kicked off on Saturday night and the ACC, Big 12 and SEC are scheduled to play in September.

The Big Ten did not make its decision for the short-term. The conference made it for the long-term and we won’t know in August or September or October if it was the right decision.

Still, Big Ten fans (and players and coaches) are not happy right now. It’s tough to blame them for feeling that way, too, with everything that’s gone on as of late. There are now reports saying the Big Ten could play football as early as Thanksgiving.

We’re not sure why it would be safe to play football in late November and not late September or early October, but we’re not the Big Ten.

One anonymous source to Pat Forde summed up the Big Ten with one word: “Circus.”

“Everyone is pushing their own interests,” the source added.

It’s been a wild couple of weeks for the Big Ten Conference, that is for sure.

The fall could be even crazier if the rest of the country is able to play college football successfully.


