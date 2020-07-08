Anonymous Power 5 Coach Names ‘Likely’ College Football Schedule

Time is ticking for college football administrators to make a decision on the season. Fall camps are expected to start in less than a month and we’re two months from Week 1.

With COVID-19 not going away, several different courses of action are being discussed. One involves pushing the entire season back to the spring.

Another option would be to eliminate all non-conference games and play conference-only slates or nine or 10 games. According to a new report, the Big Ten could be leaning in this direciton.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a Power 5 head coach told GoldandBlack.com’s Tom Dienhart that the conference could be moving toward a 10-game, league-only schedule.

“Yes, it hasn’t been officially decided,” the coach said. “We have a big meeting tomorrow (Thursday, July 9). But, yeah, it just seems to me that probably in the last week and a half, I could just kind of tell from the tone of our leadership that that’s the direction that they want it to go and felt most comfortable going. Nothing has been decided. Nothing’s official. But I would be surprised if it’s not that.”

If this measure goes through, we’ll miss out on some premier out-of-conference games involving Big Ten schools, including Ohio State-Oregon and Notre Dame-Wisconsin.

Still, conference-only college football is better than none at all. But again, things are changing so rapidly these days that even this plan, which seems to be trending toward becoming reality, may have to be scrapped before all is said and done.

The next two weeks or so will be critical to determining what the 2020 season will look like.