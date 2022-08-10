Anonymous SEC Coach's Comment On Jimbo Fisher Goes Viral

STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 27: Head coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies reacts after a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium on October 27, 2018 in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jimbo Fisher has helped elevate expectations at Texas A&M, but not all of his peers seem to be sold.

The Aggies have gone 31-14 in Fisher's four seasons as head coach and enter 2022 with considerable buzz on the strength of a strong recruiting class. However, an anonymous SEC coach told Athlon Sports (h/t Saturday Down South) that they haven't justified the hype.

"Jimbo Fisher might be a mad genius when it comes to media because they get talked about alongside Georgia and Alabama, and they're every bit an 8–4 program," the unidentified coach said. "He knows it, too, but I think that's part of the plan."



Another comment -- it's unclear if it's from the same or a different coach -- claimed the Aggies play up to the moment and are "not the same" once they suffer a big loss.

Fisher's team made a major statement by upsetting Alabama last season. However, the Aggies ended their season with losses to Ole Miss and LSU.

While an 8-4 season is nothing to sneeze at, especially in the SEC, a coach said they'd "become Ole Miss" by repeating those results despite "being paid to be Bama."

Texas A&M has yet to solidify its position as a conference juggernaut on par with Alabama. Let's see if Fisher can change that perception and prove his anonymous critics wrong in 2022.