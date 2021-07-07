Another 4-Star Recruit Announced He’ll Play For Deion Sanders

Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders has continued his hot recruiting at Jackson State, landing another four-star prospect on Tuesday.

Dallas (Tex.) Skyline four-star wide receiver Quaydarius Davis announced yesterday he’ll be heading to JSU. Davis had originally signed with Kansas, but was released from his letter of intent back in March.

The 6-foot, 193-pound pass catcher is excited to continue his career under the tutelage of Sanders, who is entering his second season coaching the Tigers.

“It’s going to be a great experience,” Davis told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn. “He’s a Hall of Famer. Not too many people get chance like that. He going to teach me a lot. I have to learn a lot. There is going to be a lot to it.”

Davis is the No. 23 wide receiver and No. 141 overall prospect in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is one of five four-stars in Jackson State’s 2021 recruiting class.

“High-major receiver prospect who could become multi-year impact starter with long-term NFL Draft potential,” Davis’ 247Sports scouting report reads.

Jackson State will open up its 2021 season on the road at Florida A&M on September 5.