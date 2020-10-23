The Holiday Bowl, one of the premier non-New Year’s Six bowl games of the college football season, announced unfortunate news Thursday evening. The bowl game won’t take place this season in light of the pandemic.

The Holiday Bowl released a statement Thursday evening detailing the decision. The bowl game will return in 2021.

“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, we announce today that the 43rd annual game will not be played this December,” the statement reads. “We look forward to coming back stronger than ever at the 2021 SDCCU Holiday Bowl!

The Holiday Bowl is traditionally one of the most competitive bowl games of the season. Last year, the Iowa Hawkeyes stunned the college football world in a dominant 49-24 win over the USC Trojans.

The Holiday Bowl tie-ins have changed over the years. The Pac-12 has been featured since 1997. The Big 12 was also a tie-in in during that time, spanning all the way from 1995 to 2013. The Holiday Bowl then selected the Big Ten as a tie-in, starting in 2014.

This season, the ACC was selected as a conference tie-in to be paired up with a Pac-12 program. College football fans will have to wait until the 2021 season to witness the ACC and Pac-12 go head-to-head in San Diego.

The Holiday Bowl began in 1978 when Navy beat Lavell Edwards and the BYU Cougars 23-16. This will be the first time in the bowl game’s history it’s had to cancel for a year.