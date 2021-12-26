Another College Football Bowl Game Is Reportedly “In Jeopardy”

Earlier this week, Texas A&M announced it wouldn’t be participating in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

Thankfully, the Aggies announced the news with enough time for the Gator Bowl to find a replacement. Rutgers stepped up and will now participate in the bowl game instead.

Unfortunately, the same couldn’t be said for Hawai’i, which pulled out of its bowl game just 22 hours before kickoff. That’s not the end of the bad news for bowl season, though.

According to a new report from Mike Barber, Virginia reportedly canceled its flight to Boston this morning. The cancellation comes as the team is preparing to play against SMU in the Fenway Bowl.

From the Richmond Times Dispatch:

Virginia football canceled its flight to Boston for the Fenway Bowl on Sunday and a team meeting has been scheduled for 3 p.m., per sources. No decision has been made yet on the Cavaliers’ availability to play SMU in the game on Dec. 29. UVA is awaiting a final round of COVID-19 test results, sources said. Virginia’s players and coaches were informed Saturday night that they would not be traveling to Boston on Sunday.

It’s unlikely the bowl would be able to find a replacement for Virginia in the next three days.

Hopefully the team can get healthy and make their trip up to Boston for the game.