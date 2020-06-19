Another College Football Game Has Been Canceled Due To Coronavirus

Yesterday, Jackson State and Tennessee State canceled their annual Southern Heritage Matchup for this season due to the coronavirus pandemic. Just a day later, another college football game has been canceled for the same reason.

Florida A&M was scheduled to face Southern University on Sept. 12. The matchup was set to take place in Baton Rouge, but the game has been cancelled, per Florida A&M vice president Kortne Gosha.

The cancellation was initiated by Southern University, which reportedly won’t be playing any games for the first few weeks of the season. The decision has been made as a safety precaution in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, FAMU now has to fill a void on its 2020 schedule. The Rattlers are reportedly “looking to add another HBCU opponent” to replace Southern University.

“FAMU is looking to add another HBCU opponent to its schedule,” writes Rory Sharrock of Tallahassee Democrat. “The location is being discussed by administrators and coaches. This includes conversations about a home-and-home series.”

So far, just four lower-tier college football programs have taken drastic measures to ensure the health and safety of players, staffs and fans. There’s a strong chance other programs make similar decisions in coming weeks.

The real question is whether or not a Power 5 program will cancel a game ahead of the 2020 season.

If one major program announces a cancellation, a snowball effect could occur within the college football world.