Another Week 3 College Football Game Has Been Postponed

The 2020 college football season kicked off earlier this month and it’s been a somewhat rocky start.

Several college football programs have had to either postpone or cancel games due to COVID-19. That was the case once again before Week 3 of the season kicks off this weekend.

On Friday morning, Florida Atlantic University announced the postponement of its contest against Georgia Southern this weekend. The school made the decision following Thursday’s COVID-19 testing results.

“Saturday’s football game between Florida Atlantic University and Georgia Southern has been postponed. Following results of Thursday’s COVID-19 testing, it was determined the Owls would be unable to play Saturday,” the team said in a statement. “The two schools are working to find a date to play later this season.”

Schedule update: Saturday’s game at Georgia Southern has been postponed. https://t.co/sL5acakYy8 — FAU Football (@FAUFootball) September 18, 2020

Unfortunately, FAU and Georgia Southern aren’t the only programs to suffer through a postponement.

The Big 12 is no stranger to postponed games so far this season. The conference has had three postponed games so far this season, with the latest coming between Louisiana Tech and Baylor.

Oklahoma State’s game with Tulsa and TCU’s game against SMU are the others.

The good news is that most college football conferences built in a few extra BYE weeks for the 2020 season. That gives the teams more flexibility when it comes to scheduling future games.