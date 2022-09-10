Another Major College Football Upset Is Brewing

COLLEGE STATION, TX - SEPTEMBER 12: General view as fans watch the play in the first half between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Ball State Cardinals at Kyle Field on September 12, 2015 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

College football is in chaos mode this Saturday afternoon. No. 8 Notre Dame fell to Marshall in South Bend just moments ago. That may not be the only top-10 upset of the day.

Currently, No. 6 Texas A&M is tied 14-14 with Appalachian State.

It was a 14-7 lead for the Mountaineers late in the third quarter when tight end Henry Pearson found the endzone on a rollout pass from Chase Brice.

However, an Aggies return man took the ensuing kickoff to the house to tie the game at 14.

Can App State pull off the upset of the No. 6 team in college football?

Tune into ESPN2 to catch the rest of the game.