Another Prominent Quarterback Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal

SOUTH BEND, IN - NOVEMBER 17: A general view of Notre Dame Stadium as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on November 17, 2012 in South Bend, Indiana. Notre Dame defeated Wake Forest 38-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The transfer portal is starting to fill up with experienced quarterbacks.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Pyne started 10 games for the Fighting Irish this season, completing 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Notre Dame has an 8-2 record with Pyne as the starter this season, with four of those wins coming against top 25 teams.

Pyne most likely played his last game as Notre Dame's starter this past Saturday against USC.

Over the past 24 hours, it has been reported that Phil Jurkovec of Boston College and Brennan Armstrong of Virginia will enter the transfer portal. Now, we can add Pyne to the mix as well.

Pyne has three years of eligibility remaining. That'll make him an even more appealing target for other programs.

Thamel expects Pyne to have a "strong market" this offseason.