Another Top Big 12 Assistant Has Reportedly Been Fired

Coaching changes continue to be made in the Big 12. According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Iowa State and offensive coordinator Tom Manning are parting ways.

Manning has been Iowa State's offensive coordinator for six of the past seven seasons. He wasn't with the program in 2018 because he was the tight ends coach for the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cyclones were underwhelming on offense this season, averaging 20.2 points per game. The ground game really struggled without Breece Hall, who was drafted by the Jets earlier this year.

Now that Manning has been relieved of his duties, Iowa State will have to explore in-house and external options for its next offensive coordinator.

This season marked the first time since 2016 that Iowa State had a sub-.500 record.

If Matt Campbell makes the right hire in the offseason, the Cyclones could be back on track for the start of the 2023 season.