Anthony Hill Jr, No. 1 LB In 2023 Class, Announces Commitment

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 09: The Aggie bench erupts in celebration as Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Jalen Preston (5) returns a sceond half kickoff for a touchdown during a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 9, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The No. 1 linebacker recruit in the 2023 cycle is heading to College Station.

Anthony Hill Jr., the No. 1 linebacker in the 2023 cycle, has committed to Texas A&M. He chose the Aggies over the Longhorns of Texas.

“The bond I had with the staff and the atmosphere of the town,” Hill said, via On3. “I am close with coach Santucci, he has been recruiting me non stop since I was a freshman.”

A massive pickup for Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies, who simply can't be stopped on the recruiting trail right now.

The Aggies reportedly plan on playing Anthony Hill Jr. at either MIKE or WILL.

Due to his versatility, he should be able to provide plenty of production in both pass and run coverage.

“They plan on using me as the Mike or Will,” Hill told On3. “Dropping back in coverage, and on 3rd down using me in different blitz packages. With a lot of talented defensive linemen it was big for me knowing that they are going to make my job easier.”

Keep an eye on this one. Hill Jr. has the NFL in his future.