The son of a former three-time NFL Pro Bowler announced his NFL draft decision on Wednesday afternoon.

Antoine Winfield Jr., the son of former first-round pick Antoine Winfield, announced his decision to enter the 2020 NFL draft. Winfield Jr. starred for a resurgent Minnesota Gophers team that shocked the college football world during the 2019 season.

He was a vital piece of the team’s success this season as the Gophers took down programs like Penn State and Auburn.

“I am officially declaring for the 2020 NFL Draft,” Winfield said on Instagram.

“I enjoyed my four years with the Gophers, and I want to think everyone who has helped me along the way, from the coaches, to staffers and trainers and my teammates. To Coach Fleck: I appreciate you being an awesome coach and mentor who created a great culture and instilled important lessons in me.”

Winfield Jr. finished the season with seven interceptions – good for third in the nation. He racked up 62 tackles and forced two fumbles this season as well.

His father starred at Ohio State before the Buffalo Bills selected him in the first round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings before announcing his retirement in 2013.

Now it’s Winfield Jr.’s time to shine.