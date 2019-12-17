AP College Football Head Coach Of The Year Announced

The Associated Press announced this afternoon its 2019 head football coach of the year. There were a couple of highly-deserving candidates this season.

The award is going to LSU’s Ed Orgeron, though, and it’s hard to argue with the pick.

Coach O led the Tigers to a 13-0 season this year. LSU won the SEC Championship Game and earned the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff.

Orgeron received a little more than 60 percent of the first-place votes this year. Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Baylor’s Matt Rhule also received a lot of votes.

From the AP:

Orgeron received 33 of 56 first-place votes from Top 25 poll voters and a total of 130 points for the award presented by Regions Bank and announced Tuesday. Baylor’s Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, finished second with 14 first-place votes (86 points). Ohio State’s Ryan Day was third with five-first-place votes (45 points) and Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck was fourth with three first-place votes (40 points).

LSU has been dominating the college football awards circuit this month. Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman Trophy in New York this past weekend. LSU dominated the All-American teams released on Monday, too.

The Tigers will get back to work soon. The College Football Playoff is set for Saturday, Dec. 28.