Appalachian State Reportedly Handing Out Insane Prize For Best College GameDay Sign

BOONE, NC - SEPTEMBER 17: A general view of the game between the Miami Hurricanes and Appalachian State Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium on September 17, 2016 in Boone, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

For the first time ever, ESPN's College GameDay is heading to Boone, North Carolina, to preview a matchup between Appalachian State and Troy.

Appalachian State put itself on the map last Saturday with its upset win over Texas A&M on the road.

This Saturday's show will be live from Sanford Mall on the Appalachian State campus. It's safe to say the students are ready to have Boone rocking this weekend.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Friday that Staples and Office Max in the Boone area are out of posters. As a result, students are asking ESPN's staff for posters for College GameDay.

Per Bryan Fischer of Fox Sports, the recent uptick in posters is inspired by the fact that Appalachian State will award a full scholarship for a year to the student with the best sign on College GameDay.

College football fans should get ready to see some creative signs on Saturday morning.

ESPN's College GameDay will begin at 9 a.m. ET. North Carolina native and country singer Luke Combs will be the celebrity guest picker.