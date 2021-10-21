Look: Tweet From Appalachian State Quarterback Going Viral

Chase Brice has bounced around the Southeast during his college career, playing at Clemson and Duke before landing at Appalachian State to finish up his career. Last night, he and the Mountaineers scored a huge win over Sun Belt rival Coastal Carolina.

Brice threw for 347 yards and two touchdowns, outgunning Coastal star Grayson McCall in a 30-27 upset. The Mountaineers hand No. 14 Coastal their first loss of the 2021 season.

After the game, Chase Brice shared a pretty interesting Instagram direct message that he apparently received from another Coastal Carolina star: linebacker Teddy Gallagher. “Imagine transferring somewhere to lose to some kids from Myrtle Beach and that’s if you win the job,” he said.

It doesn’t look like Brice responded, when that was sent… until last night. After the big win, he tweeted out a screengrab of the DM, with a handshake emoji. The tweet certainly speaks for itself.

Appalachian State, which has been one of the Sun Belt’s best teams since joining the league, is now 5-2 on the year, and 2-1 in conference play. They lost by two earlier in the year to Miami, but were blown out by Louisiana 41-13 just a few weeks ago.

With the win, App State takes over atop the very competitive East Division, where they, Coastal, Troy, and Georgia State all have just one loss in league. Louisiana is 5-1 and 3-0 in conference over in the West.

We should have a pretty fun Sun Belt race through the last few months of the season here. And if there’s more pettiness between the top teams, as we see above, all the better.

[Chase Brice]