Video: Arch Manning Basketball Highlight Is Going Viral

We all know just how dangerous Arch Manning can be on the football field. But did you know the Isidore Newman star can also get buckets on the hardwood?

Earlier this month, Slam HS Hoops released a video of Manning on the basketball court. The video shows him dishing out assists, knocking down shots from beyond the arc, and attacking the rim in transition.

It’s not a surprise that a star athlete like Manning is playing multiple sports. His father, Cooper, encouraged him to try out other sports so he can stay in great shape.

What is a bit surprising, however, is that Manning looks like a natural on the hardwood.

Here’s the video of Manning going viral:

Arch Manning ain’t just the No. 1 QB in the country… he’s a hooper too 👀🔥 @darenscarberry @CityOfPalmsBKB pic.twitter.com/tLSWIed0NX — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 22, 2021

Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit from the 2023 class, is already being compared to top-tier quarterbacks in the NFL.

In his junior season, Manning had over 2,000 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes and just four interceptions. He also had over 400 yards and eight scores on the ground.

A final decision hasn’t been made yet, but there are a few front-runners for Manning’s services. Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas are all toward the top of his list.