Cooper Manning Shares Update On His Son, QB Recruit Arch Manning

It’s never fair to put pressure on the child athletes of NFL/MLB/NBA stars, but like it or not, it’s coming for Arch Manning.

Arch Manning, the son of Cooper Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is a rising high school sophomore. He plays for Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The latest update on Arch Manning likely has college football programs across the country salivating.

“Thanks to a growth spurt and some diligent work in the weight room, Newman QB Arch Manning has gone from 6-1, 165 pounds to almost 6-3 and 190 this summer, according to Cooper & Archie Manning. He looks primed for a big sophomore season at Newman, assuming there is one in 2020,” Jeff Duncan of The Athletic tweeted on Monday afternoon.

Thanks to a growth spurt and some diligent work in the weight room, Newman QB Arch Manning has gone from 6-1, 165 pounds to almost 6-3 and 190 this summer, according to Cooper & Archie Manning. He looks primed for a big sophomore season at Newman, assuming there is one in 2020. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) June 8, 2020

Arch Manning is expected to be one of the top quarterback recruits in the 2023 class. His highlight film is already impressive:

Earlier this year, though, the Mannings revealed that Arch had zero scholarship offers – but that is by plan.

College football coaches interested in offering a scholarship to the young QB prospect have been told to stay away for now.

“We just say, ‘There’s no offer to give because there’s no offer to receive,’”Arch’s high school coach told Sports Illustrated.

That is bound to change soon, especially if Arch Manning has a big sophomore season.