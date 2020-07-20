Arch Manning Discusses His College Recruitment In New Interview

Arch Manning is arguably the most hyped college football prospect of all-time, and his recruiting is already one of the most carefully parsed we’ve ever seen.

In a recent interview with Tiger Details, the Isidore Newman incoming sophomore QB addressed the status of his recruiting. While he wouldn’t name names, Manning did address the things that were important to him in a school. Specifically, he stated that the fit, the coaches, and the QB depth chart will be important to him.

“There’s a lot that goes into it – coaches, quarterbacks (on the depth chart) – it’s really just the best fit,” Manning said. “We’re not getting into that yet. What they say is to just enjoy the high school experience right now. That’s what I’m doing. Wherever I go I know they’re gonna support me…”

Manning, the son of Cooper Manning, nephew of Peyton and Eli, and grandson of Archie, is coming off a stellar first year at Isidore Newman. He began by winning the starting varsity job as a freshman, something even his famous uncles couldn’t do.

Manning then went on to throw for 2,438 yards and 34 touchdowns en route to a 9-2 record.

Given his incredible pedigree – 40 years of combined football experience and four Super Bowl rings between his uncles and his grandfather – the hype is totally understandable.

But Arch is already distinguishing himself from the other QBs in the family by being an outstanding athlete.

Arch is considered by many to be a dual-threat QB – a trait Peyton and Eli lacked.

If he continues to improve in high school, he might be the most highly-touted QB prospect since Vince Young.