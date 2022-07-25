Arch Manning Drops In Rankings: College Football World Reacts

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The college football world is eagerly awaiting Arch Manning's arrival. Often considered the nation's premier recruit, the five-star quarterback delighted Texas fans by committing to the Longhorns last month.

While the hype remains spectacularly high, not every place now considers him the top prospect.

ESPN recently dropped Manning to second on its top-300 class of 2023 rankings. Quarterback Malachi Nelson, who committed to USC, dethroned him for the No. 1 spot.

Some fans approved of ESPN's switch.

Meanwhile, others used the development to crack jokes at the Longhorns' expense.

Manning stills slots ahead of Nelson at No. 1 on 247Sports and On3. Everyone is just as excited to see him play on Saturdays whether he's considered the best or second-best high school senior.

As the nephew of a pair of two-time Super Bowl champions and grandson of another quarterback icon, Manning has received far more national attention than Nelson. Perhaps his family lineage has bolstered the Louisiana native's overall assessment a tad.

Either way, Manning and Nelson are both intriguing recruits worth monitoring.