Arch Manning Had Another Dominant Performance Last Night

Surreal hype surrounds high-school quarterback Arch Manning. He lived up to the billing on Friday night.

Arch and the Newman Greenies took on Fisher on Friday night. It was a blowout. The Greenies put up 70 points and also pitched a shutout. Arch, meanwhile, was near-perfect on the night.

The five star in the 2023 cycle completed all 11 of his pass attempts for four touchdowns and even added a score on the ground. Most of the Greenies’ big plays came on screen passes, which is what you’d expect against a lackluster opponent.

What really stood out regarding Arch’s performance was his movement out of the pocket. He picked up some big yards with his wheels on Friday night.

No. 1 2023 QB Arch Manning last night 👀 🟢 11/11 passing 🟢 4 passing TDs 🟢 1 rushing TD 🟢 70-0 W (🎥 @MaxPreps) pic.twitter.com/34TeQlVvNo — 247Sports (@247Sports) October 9, 2021

A few top-tier programs have emerged as frontrunners to land Arch Manning.

Dawgs Daily reported earlier this week that Georgia and Texas are in the lead, but don’t count out Alabama or LSU.

“Things seem to be shaping up to be a race between Georgia and Texas at this moment in his recruitment and things could come to a close pretty quickly with Manning, according to sources,” Dawgs Daily reported.

The reality is Arch isn’t going to make a decision anytime soon. He has plenty of time to get things sorted out and continue to take visits and meet with coaches.

Texas is going to be a real player in Arch’s recruitment. The Longhorns are already much improved with Steve Sarkisian at the helm. If they can win the Big 12 and make a case for the College Football Playoff, Arch will no doubt be interested.

Where do you think Arch will end up in college?