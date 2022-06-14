Arch Manning Had 'Really Good' Major Visit This Weekend

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues to move along. Manning took an official visit to Alabama last weekend.

The trip was the second of three he has scheduled this month. The New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman product already took an official to Georgia the weekend of June 3 and has another one set up for Texas the weekend of June 17.

According to Manning's high school head coach Nelson Stewart, Arch's visit to Tuscaloosa went well.

“Just another really good solid visit,” Stewart told 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong. “Like he always is, all positive.”

Manning could pick any school in the country, but Alabama, Texas and Georgia have long been rumored to be his top three choices.

Which one is the favorite? That depends on who and when you ask.

For what it's worth, Manning reportedly had a "great" trip to Georgia, and we'd imagine his official at Texas will also go well.

This is going to be a battle to the finish line for these three bluebloods.