Arch Manning Had Telling Admission This Week: Fans React

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

If Arch Manning's college choice comes down to his favorite campus, it'll be an easy decision.

The five-star quarterback recruit, ranked the No. 1 player in the 2023 class, is likely still months away from making his commitment. Manning wants to take a couple of official visits and see some more schools before making his commitment official.

However, Manning has already revealed his favorite college town and, according to his quote, it's not really up for debate.

"Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to. The coaches are all good people, they know how to win, know what it takes…" Arch told On3 this week.

Georgia fans are excited.

Georgia is seen by many as one of two favorites to land Arch Manning, with Texas being the other.

"Arch is correct on Athens. Still feel like Texas has a legit shot for him though," one fan tweeted.

"Florida having to deal with another manning is pissing me off lol," a Gators fan joked.

While Arch Manning is likely still months away from his decision, some believe he might be hinting at a future Georgia commitment.

For now, though, Arch Manning remains uncommitted.