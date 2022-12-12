Arch Manning Has Revealed Why He Committed To Texas

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Arch Manning has stayed out of the public spotlight since committing to Texas in June.

Ahead of signing his national letter of intent, the five-star high school quarterback discussed his reasoning for joining the Longhorns with Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports.

"I think the great tradition and fanbase and everything about Texas football excited me," Manning said Monday. "I'm glad I can one day be part of it."

Texas went 8-4 in Steve Sarkisian's second season, which included a one-point loss to Alabama despite starting quarterback Quinn Ewers leaving early with an injury. Manning praised his soon-to-be head coach.

"Obviously, Coach Sark has a rich history," Manning said. "He's developed a lot of good players, and been on some good teams. I think they've gotten better this year, and they're going to keep getting better. I'm excited to be part of it."

However, Manning said his commitment didn't hinge on the Longhorns' success this year.

"We stayed in communication the whole time," Manning said. "I trusted them the whole time, 5-7, 8-4, it didn't matter. I'm there to hopefully build something special, and I felt that way the whole time. I'm ready to get to Austin."

Manning also touted the rest of the program's signing class and said he's working on wooing top recruits such as tight end Duce Robinson and five-star linebacker Anthony Hill.

The nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning will look to carry on the family's quarterbacking legacy. He can also play in the same conference as his uncles and grandfather, Archie, when spearheading Texas' SEC's arrival.