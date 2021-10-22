Arch Manning Has Telling Comment About His Recruitment

As the years-long recruitment of five-star quarterback Arch Manning continues, he is continuing to keep where he’s leaning as close to the vest as possible.

In a recent interview, Arch made it clear that he’s still “wide open” in his recruitment. He’s continuing to visit top schools throughout the country and says he’s “just enjoying the process.”

“I’m still wide open. I’m just enjoying the process,” Arch said, via ESPN. “It’s cool to get to go visit some of the best schools in the country.”

Arch Manning has become so highly recruited that his unofficial visits to various schools are becoming huge events. College football powerhouses like Georgia and Alabama have had many fans going to games with signs asking Arch to join their teams.

First coat feels. pic.twitter.com/DS0mhlic7u — Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) October 19, 2021

Arch Manning’s leanings in recruitment have been a well-kept secret. There have been reports circulating for a while, but nobody is willing to put a name to who’s talking.

There are certainly a handful of programs that seem like candidates purely from a family perspective. His father, grandfather, and uncle Eli all attended Ole Miss – and he’ll be in attendance there this weekend.

But big programs like Alabama, Clemson and Texas are believed to be big contenders for his services too.

Not since Vince Young has one quarterback prospect gotten so much attention. Given his NFL and college football pedigree though, it’s not a surprise.