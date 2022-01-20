Arch Manning’s Coach Has Telling Update On His Decision

For the better part of the last year, the football world has been waiting with bated breath to get so as much as a hint about Arch Manning’s college recruitment.

But based on recent comments from his high school head coach, football fans will have to wait a while longer before finding out where the young quarterback plans to play his college ball.

Earlier this week, Isidore Newman head coach Nelson Stewart revealed that Manning is in no rush to make his commitment. While there’s been previous speculation that the high school junior could announce his decision this spring, his coach thinks it’s more likely that a final choice will be made in the fall.

“The thought early was maybe a commitment this spring, but now, it may be more into the fall,” Stewart told Chad Simmons of On3 Sports. “He is going to take trips this spring, spend time with coaches, and see how he feels.”

Five-Star Plus+ QB Arch Manning is in no rush to make his college commitment. Read more here from @ChadSimmons_ (On3+): https://t.co/gLtiGMRvUA pic.twitter.com/zZjVLT9teE — On3 Recruits (@On3Recruits) January 20, 2022

Stewart’s remarks are in line with what the Mannings have said through Arch’s search process. Coming from a star-studded family of quarterbacks, the high school junior has ample support around him as he sorts through his various options.

Manning, the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class, has been one of the hyped prospects in recent memory and for good reason. He put up over 2,000 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes and just four interceptions during his junior season in 2021 and racked up over 400 yards and eight scores on the ground.

A number of schools are still rumored to be in the running to land Manning including Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas.

It sounds like all of those interested programs as well as college football fans everywhere will have to wait another few months to hear Manning’s official commitment decision.