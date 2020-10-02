Arch Manning Is Dominating In His First Game Of The Season

Tonight is the 2020 season opener for New Orleans (La.) Isidore Newman, but quarterback Arch Manning is already in midseason form.

The son of Cooper and nephew of Eli and Peyton, Arch Manning is the No. 1 Pro-Style quarterback and No. 5 overall prospect in the class of 2023, according to 247Sports. Only a sophomore, he already has offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Texas and others.

Tonight, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound signal caller is putting on an absolute show. Through three quarters, he’s thrown five touchdowns and ran for a sixth.

End of 3: Newman 41-0 East Jefferson Arch Manning 5 TD passes, rushing TD — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) October 2, 2020

Below are a couple of clips of Manning highlights, including a 63-yard touchdown toss to AJ Johnson, his first of the season.

In the second video, you can already hear the youngster calling out the defense and making adjustments at the line of scrimmage before rolling out and throwing a strike for six.

VIDEO #1

Beautiful night in NOLA (Metairie).@NewmanAthletes QB Arch Manning with his first TD pass of 2020 in the Greenies first series. Nice pass to AJ Johnson @aj2woo

Great catch and finish!@EliManning pic.twitter.com/3V69lWORk7 — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) October 1, 2020

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound sophomore QB out of Louisiana has already thrown four touchdowns on the night. pic.twitter.com/P47s1F8xu3 — Derrell Hart Jr., Pharm.D. (@Derrell_PharmD) October 2, 2020

That play looked more like something out of Patrick Mahomes than one of the Mannings. Clearly, this kid is legit.

As a freshman in 2019, Arch Manning threw for 2,438 yards and 34 touchdowns. He’s on pace to eclipse those numbers this fall.