Arch Manning, Isidore Newman Suffer First Loss Of 2022 Season

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 02: Arch Manning #16 of Isidore Newman High school throws the ball against Hanhville Highschool on September 02, 2022 in Boutte, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Last week, Arch Manning led Isidore Newman to a comeback victory over Benton. He tried to pull off yet another comeback this Friday against Many, but it just wasn't meant to be.

Isidore Newman had the football with a little over a minute remaining. The script was there for Manning to lead the Greenies to another improbable victory.

This time around, however, Many's defense was able to shut down Isidore Newman's offense.

Friday's game marked the first loss of the season for Isidore Newman.

Of course, Isidore Newman's loss to Many is receiving a lot of attention because Manning is such a huge draw.

Manning finished this game with a pair of touchdown passes. However, he didn't complete a pass until the second quarter. That's how dominant Many's defense looked on Friday night.

It'll be interesting to see how Manning responds to this loss. There'll be plenty of people expecting him to have a bounce-back performance next Friday against Pearl River.