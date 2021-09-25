Watch: Highlights From Arch Manning’s 5 Touchdown Game Friday Night

Arch Manning is probably the country’s most famous high school football star and recruit. He isn’t just a big name… he can really play.

On Friday night, Manning and Isidore Newman High School faced off against Metairie Park Country Day. One eye-popping play from the game has already gone viral, in which Manning, who doesn’t exactly come from a family of scramblers, trucked and carried defenders after being unable to find a play downfield.

It wasn’t his only great play, though. He led Isidore Newman to a 49-21 road win, throwing for 238 yards and four touchdowns, and adding 64 yards and a score on the ground.

Overtime posted a one-minute highlight reel of Manning’s big Friday night. The win pushes Manning’s Greenies to 2-0 on the season, winning by a total of 77-21 through two games.

Arch Manning showing off the DUEL THREAT skills last night scoring 5 TD’s 🔥 pic.twitter.com/DYCmiggk6A — Overtime (@overtime) September 25, 2021

Arch Manning is a five-star recruit in the 2023 class. 247Sports currently has him ranked No. 1 overall in the country in their composite ranking system, and he has the offers to match.

Georgia recently hosted Manning, who is the son of Cooper Manning, Peyton and Eli’s brother. The Dawgs reportedly made a very strong impression, and could be in strong position to add the blue chipper.

Alabama, Clemson, Texas, and Ole Miss—alma mater of his father, uncle Eli, and grandfather Archie—all remain in the mix as well. This is already the most watched recruitment in college football right now.