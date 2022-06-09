Arch Manning Lands Consensus Ranking: College Football World Reacts

CLEMSON, SOUTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 30: Arch Manning looks on during his recruiting visit to Clemson University before the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Memorial Stadium on October 30, 2021 in Clemson, South Carolina. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

There's a consensus No. 1 overall recruit for the 2023 college football recruiting class.

It's Arch Manning.

The five-star quarterback is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning. He's ranked No. 1 in the country across the major recruiting sites.

There's very little arguing this, of course. Arch Manning is one of the most-hyped recruits in college football history.

Of course, though, there are some dissidents.

"Is his name was Arch Harris he’s a 4 star quarterback. He has talent but nothing about his stats, film, level of competition, or the fact he doesn’t camp says “Number 1.” He’s a really solid 4 star QB it’s ok to admit that," one fan tweeted.

"Arch Is a true 5 star and obviously a elite talent but he is not clearly the #1 player in the country. Last name holds WEIGHT," one fan added.

"He gone be better than Eli for sure," another fan predicted.

Georgia and Texas are considered by most to be the two favorites for Arch Manning.