Arch Manning Lost On National Television Last Night

With Steve Sarkisian watching from the sideline, and a national television audience tuned in, five-star quarterback Arch Manning couldn’t lead Isidore Newman to a win over St. Charles Catholic on Thursday night.

Heading into Thursday night’s marquee, nationally-televised game Arch had led Isidore Newman to four straight wins, each by at least four scores. Isidore had most recently beat Fisher 70-0 with a nearly flawless performance by Arch.

St. Charles Catholic came to play on Thursday night, though. In front of Sarkisian and the NBC Sports Network audience, Arch and Isidore Newman managed to score only one touchdown in a 12-7 defeat. It’s the first time this season an opposing defense has been able to slow down Arch and the high-powered Isidore Newman offense.

The five-star quarterback had a shot in the closing moments to win the game. But his Hail-Mary attempt fell short of the end zone.

Arch Manning was well aware during his postgame interview that he didn’t play well enough.

“I didn’t make enough throws to win and wasn’t myself,” Manning said, via the News Star. “Their defense was playing well, they’re a well-coached team. They just played well.”

Isidore Newman had yet to be tested this season, but St. Charles Catholic came to play.

Arch believes the loss will prove beneficial for his high-school football team in the long run.

“This is a good learning curb for us,” Manning said. “It kind of woke us up. I think we’re going to attack practice tomorrow, Saturday and all of next week.”

For the first time in high-school football career, Arch Manning looked human on Thursday night. He and Isidore Newman will try and bounce back next week versus Berkeley Prep. That game will be on ESPNU.